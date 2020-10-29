Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents by 25%. The bottom line was in line with the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings.



Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 28 cents per share compared with earnings of 23 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

Enphase Energy’s revenues of $178.5 million in the third quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170 million by 5.1%. The top line, however, declined 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $180.1 million.

Operational Highlights

Enphase Energy’s total shipments during the reported quarter amounted to approximately 478 megawatts DC or 1,442,743 microinverters.



Gross profit totaled $95 million, soaring 46.8% from $64.7 million a year ago.



Total operating expenses grew 39.4% year over year to $43.2 million. The uptick can be attributed to higher research & development, sales & marketing and general & administrative expenses.



Operating income during the quarter totaled $51.8 million compared with $33.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Performance

Enphase Energy had $661.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2020, up from $251.4 million at the end of 2019.



Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $67.5 million at the end of third-quarter 2020 compared with $5 million in the year-ago period.



Long-term liabilities were $676.1 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $441 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Q4 Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2020, Enphase Energy expects revenues of $245-$260 million.



Adjusted operating expenses are expected between $35 million and $38 million, excluding approximately $16 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses and amortization.



Adjusted gross margin is likely to be in the range of 37-40%.

