Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, highlighting a 74.5% decline from $1.37 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents per share by 16.7%.



Including one-time adjustments, the company posted a GAAP loss of 12 cents per share, which significantly deteriorated from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.02.

Revenues

Enphase Energy’s first-quarter revenues of $263.3 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284 million. The top line also declined 63.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $726 million.



The year-over-year deterioration can be attributed to seasonality and a further softening in U.S. demand.

Operational Update

The company’s shipments amounted to approximately 603.6 megawatts-direct current (MWdc) or 1,382,195 microinverters and 75.5 MW hours of Enphase IQ Batteries.



The company’s adjusted gross margin expanded 50 basis points year over year to 46.2%.



Adjusted operating expenses dropped 16% year over year to $82.6 million.



The adjusted operating income totaled $39 million, down 83.3% from $233.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details

Enphase Energy had $253.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2024 compared with $288.7 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $49.2 million as of Mar 31, 2024 compared with $246.2 million in the prior-year period.

Q2 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, ENPH expects revenues in the range of $290-$330 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $361.5 million, which lies above the company’s guided range.



Enphase Energy expects shipments in the range of 100-120 MW hours of IQ batteries for the second quarter.



Adjusted operating expenses are expected between $78 million and $82 million. This excludes approximately $56 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related costs and amortization, as well as restructuring and asset impairment charges.



The adjusted gross margin is expected in the range of 44-47%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related amortization.

Zacks Rank

Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Upcoming Solar Releases

First Solar, Inc. FSLR is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 1 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLR’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.03 per share, which calls for an increase of 407.5% from the prior year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLR’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $746.5 million, which implies an improvement of 36.1% from the prior year quarter’s reported figure.



Canadian Solar, Inc. CSIQ is set to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 9 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 26 cents per share, which indicates a deterioration from the prior year quarter’s reported earnings figure of $1.19.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $1.28 billion, which implies a decline of 25% from the prior year quarter’s reported figure.



Nextracker Inc. NXT is slated to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 14 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXT’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, which suggests growth of 185.7% from the prior year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXT’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $681.8 million, which indicates an improvement of 31.5% from the prior year quarter’s reported figure.





