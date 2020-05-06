Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 18.8%. The bottom line also surged a massive 375% from 8 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.
Including one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 50 cents per share compared with 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.
The year-over-year uptick can be attributed to solid revenues and operating income growth in the first quarter.
Revenues
Enphase Energy’s first-quarter revenues of $205.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $204 million by 0.7%. The top line soared 105.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $100.2 million, driven by solid shipments. Quarterly revenues came within the guided range of $200-$210 million.
Enphase Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Enphase Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote
Operational Highlights
Enphase Energy’s total shipments during the reported quarter amounted to approximately 643 megawatts DC or 2,012,476microinverters.
Gross profit totaled $80.7 million, soaring 142% from $33.3 million a year ago.
Total operating expenses increased 37.2% year over year to $36 million. This can be attributed to higher research and development, sales and marketing, as well as general and administrative expenses.
Operating income during the quarter totaled $44.7 million compared with $7.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Performance
Enphase Energy had $549.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, as of Mar 31, 2020, up from $251.4 million at the end of 2019.
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $39.2 million in first-quarter 2020 compared with $17.06 million in the year-ago period.
Long-term debt was $295.2 million at the end of the first quarter compared with $102.7 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Q2 Guidance
For second-quarter 2020, Enphase Energy expects revenues of $115-$130 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $161.7 million, higher than the guided range.
Adjusted operating expenses are expected between $25.5 million and $27.5 million, excluding approximately $7.5 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses and amortization.
Adjusted gross margin is likely to be in the range of 37-40%.
Zacks Rank
Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Solar Releases
SunPower Corp. SPWR has a Zacks Rank #3 and is set to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 7.
First Solar FSLR has a Zacks Rank #3 and is set to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 7.
Vivint Solar VSLR carries a Zacks Rank #3 and is expected to post first-quarter 2020 results on May 7.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
First Solar, Inc. (FSLR): Free Stock Analysis Report
SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.