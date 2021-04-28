Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents by 36.6%. The bottom line also surged 47.4% from 38 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



Including one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 22 cents per share compared with 50 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The year-over-year uptick can be attributed to solid revenues and operating income growth in the first quarter.

Revenues

Enphase Energy’s first-quarter revenues of $301.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $293 million by 3.1%. The top line soared 105.2% on solid shipments from the year-ago quarter’s $205.5 million.

Operational Highlights

Enphase Energy’s total shipments during the reported quarter amounted to approximately 830 megawatts DC or 2,452,765 microinverters.



The company concluded two acquisitions — Sofdesk, Inc. and the Solar Design Services business of DIN Engineering Services, LLP — to accelerate its digital transformation.



Gross profit totaled $122.9 million, soaring 52.4% from $80.7 million a year ago.



Total operating expenses surged 71.2% year over year to $61.6 million. This can be attributed to higher research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses.



Operating income during the quarter totaled $61.4 million compared with $44.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Performance

Enphase Energy had $1,489 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2021, up from $679.4 million at the end of 2020.



Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $75.8 million in first-quarter 2021 compared with $39.2 million in the year-ago period.

Q2 Guidance

For second-quarter 2021, Enphase Energy expects revenues of $300-$320 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $318 million, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Adjusted operating expenses are expected between $53 million and $56 million, excluding approximately $17 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses and amortization.



Adjusted gross margin is likely to be 38-41%.

Zacks Rank

Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Solar Releases

SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is set to release first-quarter numbers on May 3.



Sunrun RUN is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 5.



SunPower Corporation SPWR is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 5.

