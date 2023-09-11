Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $122.19, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar technology company had lost 11.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $574.46 million, down 9.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.31% and +17.01%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% lower within the past month. Enphase Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enphase Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.82 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.68.

Investors should also note that ENPH has a PEG ratio of 1.03 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ENPH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

