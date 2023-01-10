Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $229.83, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar technology company had lost 28.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.

Enphase Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Enphase Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $704.92 million, up 70.8% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% higher. Enphase Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Enphase Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.96.

We can also see that ENPH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ENPH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

