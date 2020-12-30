Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $172.93, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar technology company had gained 32.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENPH as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $256.80 million, up 22.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $766.39 million. These totals would mark changes of +32.63% and +22.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ENPH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.72% lower. ENPH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note ENPH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 135.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 62.99.

We can also see that ENPH currently has a PEG ratio of 3.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Solar was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENPH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

