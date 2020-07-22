Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $62.08, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar technology company had gained 34.31% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

ENPH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2020. On that day, ENPH is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.37 million, down 7.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $704.83 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.42% and +12.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ENPH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.99% higher. ENPH currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ENPH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 59.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 34.14, which means ENPH is trading at a premium to the group.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

