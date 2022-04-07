Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $206.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar technology company had gained 13.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 16.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $434.3 million, up 43.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.71% and +47.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.04% higher within the past month. Enphase Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Enphase Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 64.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.73.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.