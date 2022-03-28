Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $195.52, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar technology company had gained 26.07% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Enphase Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $434.09 million, up 43.86% from the year-ago period.

ENPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.71% and +47.15%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher. Enphase Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Enphase Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 61.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 57.04.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

