Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $142.67, marking a +1.57% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar technology company had lost 23.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 11.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $403.1 million, up 52.21% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% higher. Enphase Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 34.78, which means Enphase Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.