Enphase Energy (ENPH) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Enphase Energy (ENPH) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ENPH recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, ENPH has gained 11.7%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at ENPH's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting ENPH on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

