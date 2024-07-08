Enphase Energy (ENPH) Introduces IQ Battery 5P in France

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently unveiled IQ Battery 5P, its most potent home battery solution, to the French solar market. This battery comes with a storage capacity of 5 kilowatt-hours (kWh), and in conjunction with ENPH's new IQ8 microinverters, IQ Battery 5P can provide dependable energy to residential clients whenever they desire it.

Benefits of the Launch

With the entire Europe quickly moving toward electrification, it is imperative to mention that France has the fifth-largest solar deposit in the European region. This offers a solid growth opportunity for efficient storage solutions like those provided by Enphase Energy to ensure a stable and reliable energy supply.



With enhanced power, robust wired connectivity and a better commissioning experience, ENPH’s new Enphase Energy System with the IQ Battery 5P will now offer a significantly enhanced experience for both solar homeowners and installers across France. With the IQ Battery 5P, homeowners can take charge of their energy future with a durable and scalable energy storage solution.



Furthermore, French homeowners may now check performance and control their battery systems intelligently using the Enphase App.



Therefore, with its latest introduction, Enphase will undoubtedly reach out to more homeowners and installers in France as they are increasingly adopting solar energy and aim to become more grid-independent. This should result in more customers selecting ENPH’s battery solutions as well as the home energy system, thereby boosting its future revenues.

Growth Prospects

As the market for renewable energy is expanding rapidly, the demand for storage solutions has skyrocketed as battery storage facilitates the integration of renewable energy. As a result, the energy storage market is growing quickly worldwide. The Mordor Intelligence firm expects global battery storage to witness a CAGR of 8.7% over the 2024-2029 period. As ENPH works to offer the most cutting-edge technology in the battery storage market that guarantees sustainability and long-term dependability, the aforementioned market growth should be beneficial for the company.



Apart from France, Enphase presently distributes the IQ Battery 5P in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and Italy. ENPH hopes to launch its fourth-generation battery in late 2024 with the goal of dramatically reducing energy intensity. Such activities are likely to allow ENPH to generate additional revenues from the Battery Storage Market in the future days.

Peers to Benefit

Other prominent solar players like Emeren Group SOL, SolarEdge Technologies SEDG and Canadian Solar CSIQ are also expanding their footprint to reap the benefits of the expanding Battery Storage Market.



Emeren develops battery storage projects. As of Mar 31, 2024, its battery storage portfolio comprised 19 MWh, while its total energy storage project pipeline had increased to more than 8 GW.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOL’s 2024 sales implies an improvement of 33.7% from the prior-year figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 earnings per share is pegged at 29 cents, which indicates a massive rise from its 2023 reported EPS of 2 cents.



SolarEdge offers several energy storage options, including battery cells, modules, racks and containerized systems. Its end-to-end Battery Energy Storage System solutions are constructed with purpose-made hardware and software, allowing for easy and rapid installation and integration on-site. Its Energy Storage revenues increased 16.2% year over year in the first quarter of 2024.



SEDG has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 12.3%. Its shares have risen 18.9% in the past 10 years.



Canadian Solar boasts a strong presence in the energy storage industry, with 600 MWh of battery energy storage projects in operation. As of Mar 31, 2024, Canadian Solar’s total battery storage project development pipeline was 55.9 gigawatt-hours (GWh), including 4.3 GWh under construction and in the backlog and 51.6 GWh of projects in advanced and early-stage pipelines.



CSIQ has a long-term earnings growth rate of 25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 sales implies an improvement of 2.5% from the prior-year figure.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of Enphase Energy have declined 44.6% compared with the industry’s fall of 44.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





