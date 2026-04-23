Enphase Energy (ENPH) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) was up +2.26% at $36.16. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.

The stock of solar technology company has fallen by 16.86% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enphase Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 28, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.43, indicating a 36.76% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $283.56 million, indicating a 20.37% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.25 per share and a revenue of $1.26 billion, demonstrating changes of -23.99% and -14.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.19% higher. As of now, Enphase Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Enphase Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.73. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.98 for its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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