Enphase Energy (ENPH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $219.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.43% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar technology company had gained 13.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.91%.

Enphase Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.83, up 56.6% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $506.57 million, up 60.28% from the year-ago period.

ENPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.47% and +51.26%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Enphase Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Enphase Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 62.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.43.

Meanwhile, ENPH's PEG ratio is currently 1.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Solar stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

