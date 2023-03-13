Enphase Energy (ENPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $211.53, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar technology company had lost 0.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 7.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, up 55.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $720.53 million, up 63.28% from the year-ago period.

ENPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $3.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.18% and +35.95%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% lower within the past month. Enphase Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Enphase Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 38.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.04.

It is also worth noting that ENPH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ENPH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.