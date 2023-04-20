Enphase Energy (ENPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $224.79, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar technology company had gained 10.94% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.36% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Enphase Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. On that day, Enphase Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $722.76 million, up 63.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion, which would represent changes of +21.21% and +37.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.56% higher within the past month. Enphase Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Enphase Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.07.

Also, we should mention that ENPH has a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Solar was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)

