Enphase Energy (ENPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $286.44, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar technology company had lost 2.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.79% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 3.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 76.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $615.95 million, up 75.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.71% and +63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.18% higher. Enphase Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Enphase Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 69.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 58.4, so we one might conclude that Enphase Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ENPH's PEG ratio is currently 1.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Solar industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



