Enphase Energy (ENPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $90.43, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.96% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar technology company had gained 32.02% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ENPH as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $169.89 million, down 5.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $736.73 million, which would represent changes of +23.16% and +18%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ENPH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower within the past month. ENPH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ENPH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 76.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.23.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

