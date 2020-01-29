Enphase Energy (ENPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $32.56, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar technology company had gained 23.38% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENPH as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ENPH to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 725%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $204.76 million, up 121.86% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ENPH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.68% higher. ENPH currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note ENPH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.26.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.