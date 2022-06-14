Enphase Energy (ENPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $179.52, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar technology company had gained 18.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Enphase Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Enphase Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 52.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $507.67 million, up 60.62% from the prior-year quarter.

ENPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.4% and +49.98%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. Enphase Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Enphase Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 51.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.43, which means Enphase Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENPH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.