Enphase Energy (ENPH) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Enphase Energy (ENPH) ending at $108.75, denoting a -1.33% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Shares of the solar technology company have depreciated by 11.13% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enphase Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, down 62.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $326.17 million, down 54.99% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.62% lower. Right now, Enphase Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Enphase Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.15, which means Enphase Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that ENPH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Solar industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.05.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

