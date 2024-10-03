Enphase Energy (ENPH) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $106.79, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

The the stock of solar technology company has fallen by 4.29% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enphase Energy in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $393.77 million, down 28.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -42.4% and -38.66%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.62% decrease. Right now, Enphase Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Enphase Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 42.7. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.82.

We can also see that ENPH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Solar industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.83.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENPH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

