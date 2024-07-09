Enphase Energy (ENPH) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $103.59, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

The the stock of solar technology company has fallen by 21.32% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enphase Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.50, indicating a 65.99% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $309.16 million, showing a 56.53% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

ENPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.6% and -35.45%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.41% lower. As of now, Enphase Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Enphase Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 36.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.12, so one might conclude that Enphase Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that ENPH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ENPH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, finds itself in the bottom 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.