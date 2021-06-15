Enphase Energy (ENPH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $144.92, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the solar technology company had gained 24.68% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ENPH as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ENPH to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 152.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $314.59 million, up 150.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $1.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.99% and +71.57%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ENPH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ENPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ENPH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 73.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 51.27, so we one might conclude that ENPH is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.