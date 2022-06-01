Enphase Energy (ENPH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $182.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar technology company had gained 6.68% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 12.75% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 50.94% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $507.67 million, up 60.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion, which would represent changes of +41.91% and +49.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.93% higher. Enphase Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 41.08, so we one might conclude that Enphase Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

