Enphase Energy (ENPH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $190.51, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar technology company had gained 9.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. On that day, Enphase Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $434.3 million, up 43.93% from the year-ago period.

ENPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.71% and +47.33%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. Enphase Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Enphase Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 39.9, so we one might conclude that Enphase Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

