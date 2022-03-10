Enphase Energy (ENPH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $178.72, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar technology company had gained 11.11% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enphase Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $434.09 million, up 43.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $2 billion, which would represent changes of +29.88% and +45.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.1% higher. Enphase Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 42.03, so we one might conclude that Enphase Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

