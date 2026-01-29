Enphase Energy (ENPH) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $38.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.41% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.

The solar technology company's stock has climbed by 26.27% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Enphase Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 3, 2026. On that day, Enphase Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $334.58 million, down 12.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.72% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.94% decrease. Enphase Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Enphase Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.95.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

