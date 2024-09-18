Enphase Energy (ENPH) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the latest trading day at $119.74, indicating a +1.02% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar technology company had gained 1.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enphase Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.77, indicating a 24.51% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $394.17 million, showing a 28.47% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.54 per share and a revenue of $1.41 billion, indicating changes of -42.4% and -38.53%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.76% lower. As of now, Enphase Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Enphase Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.65. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.35 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ENPH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.94. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Solar industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.