Enphase Energy (ENPH) Up 125.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Enphase Energy (ENPH). Shares have added about 125.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Enphase Energy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Enphase Energy Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y



Enphase Energy, Inc. reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share, which decreased 30.9% from 68 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. However, the bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents by 8.2%.



Including one-time adjustments, the company posted a GAAP loss of 6 cents per share against GAAP earnings of 22 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The year-over-year earnings decline can be attributed to lower revenues as well as lower income from operations from the year-ago quarter.

ENPH’s Revenues

Enphase Energy’s first-quarter revenues of $282.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284 million by 0.2%. The top line also decreased 28.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $356.1 million.



The year-over-year plunge was mainly due to weaker sales in the United States.

Enphase Energy’s Operational Update

The company’s shipments amounted to approximately 1.41 million microinverters and 103.1 megawatt-hours (MWh) of Enphase IQ Batteries.



The company’s adjusted gross margin decreased 500 basis points year over year to 43.9%.



Adjusted operating expenses dropped 3.1% year over year to $76.9 million.



The adjusted operating income totaled $47.3 million, down 50.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details of ENPH

Enphase Energy had $497.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026 compared with $474.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $102.9 million as of March 31, 2026 compared with $47.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Q2 2026 Guidance by Enphase Energy

For the second quarter of 2026, ENPH expects revenues in the range of $280-$310 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $303.7 million, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Enphase Energy expects to ship IQ batteries in the range of 100-110 MWh in the second quarter.



Adjusted operating expenses are expected between $75 million and $79 million. This excludes approximately $45 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related costs and amortization, as well as restructuring and asset impairment charges.



The adjusted gross margin is expected in the range of 44-47%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related amortization.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, Enphase Energy has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Enphase Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.