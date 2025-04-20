ENPHASE ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $ENPH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ENPHASE ENERGY ($ENPH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $368,230,159 and earnings of $0.71 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ENPH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ENPHASE ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

ENPHASE ENERGY insiders have traded $ENPH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THURMAN J RODGERS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,125,700

BADRINARAYANAN KOTHANDARAMAN (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $610,630 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MANDY YANG (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,319 shares for an estimated $83,519

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ENPHASE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of ENPHASE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 428 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ENPHASE ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ENPH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ENPHASE ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENPH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Negative" rating on 03/26/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ENPHASE ENERGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENPH forecast page.

ENPHASE ENERGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENPH recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ENPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $89.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $62.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Daniel Yang from HSBC set a target price of $81.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Eric Stine from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $123.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $93.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $85.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $95.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Chris Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $85.0 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.