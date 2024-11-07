Enphase Energy downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Underperform from Hold with a price target of $61, down from $93.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ENPH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.