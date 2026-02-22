Enphase Energy Director Sells 1100 Shares After Strong Earnings

Key Points

Richard Mora, a director at Enphase Energy, sold 1,100 direct shares for a transaction value of approximately $57,000 at around $52.05 per share on Feb. 10, 2026.

This sale represented 10.51% of Richard Mora's direct holdings, reducing his position from 10,470 to 9,370 shares.

Richard Mora, a Director at Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), reported the sale of 1,100 shares of common stock on Feb. 10, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 1,100 Transaction value $57K Post-transaction shares (direct) 9,370 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $471K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($52.05); post-transaction value based on Feb. 10, 2026 market close ($50.25).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Richard Mora's prior insider transactions?

Mora's sale transactions are often larger than this recent one, as his median sale of shares historically is 12,692.5.

Direct holdings decreased by 10.51%, leaving him with 9,370 shares (approximately 0.01% of shares outstanding), and no indirect or derivative interests are reported post-transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Price $46.56 Revenue (TTM) $1.47 billion Net income (TTM) $172.13 million 1-year price change -29.84%

* Price and 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 21, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Enphase Energy is a leading provider of home energy solutions, specializing in microinverter technology, which converts direct current (DC) electricity generated from solar panels, to alternating current (AC) electricity, which allows electric grids to use the energy. and integrated energy management platforms. It also offers proprietary software and cloud services.

What this transaction means for investors

Mora’s sale of ENPH shares was a direct transaction, and wasn’t a part of any company insider plan, so it was a voluntary decision. However, there isn’t a definitive reason why he sold shares.

Enphase Energy is coming off a strong Q4 FY 2025 earnings report on February 3, where it beat analysts’ expectations including in quarterly revenue, where it reached $343.32 million, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $340.59 million. The company also expects revenue in the first quarter of 2026 to range between $270-$300 million, which is higher than the $262.2 million analyst estimate.

But before investors look to capitalize after the strong earnings, there is room of concern with Enphase Energy’s announcement of layoffs in late January. The solar energy company announced that it planned to layoff 160 employees, which is approximately 6% of its workforce because of the 30% federal income tax credit for homeowners who purchase rooftop systems, expired at the end of 2025.

Although the layoffs were designed to help mitigate the revenue loss Enphase expects to suffer from the tax credit expiration, it still remains unclear if it can actually rebound from the loss effectively.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.