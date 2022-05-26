Enphase Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ENPH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $178.09, changing hands as high as $179.03 per share. Enphase Energy Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENPH's low point in its 52 week range is $113.40 per share, with $282.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $177.34. The ENPH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

