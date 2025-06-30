Enphase Energy Board Unanimously Retains T.J. Rodgers Amid Shareholder Vote Context

Enphase Energy's Board reaffirmed T.J. Rodgers' position, citing his expertise and significant contributions since 2017.

Quiver AI Summary

Enphase Energy, Inc., a leading provider of solar and battery systems, announced that its Board of Directors has decided to retain T.J. Rodgers as a member of the Board, following a unanimous vote that excluded him from the decision-making process. The board's action comes after a stockholder meeting where Mr. Rodgers received less than 50% of the votes, attributed to proxy voting guidelines by major institutional shareholders. The Board emphasizes Mr. Rodgers' significant expertise in semiconductors, batteries, and power electronics, along with his extensive experience in the solar industry. Both the Board Chair and CEO underscored his critical role in guiding the company through transformation and growth. The continued involvement of Mr. Rodgers is viewed as vital for Enphase Energy's future innovation and global expansion, helping the company provide lasting value to its stakeholders.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors unanimously voted to retain T.J. Rodgers, demonstrating strong internal support and confidence in his leadership and expertise.

Mr. Rodgers' extensive experience in semiconductors, batteries, and power electronics is critical to Enphase Energy's ongoing innovation and leadership in the energy technology sector.

His commitment to the company is evidenced by perfect attendance at Board and Committee meetings, reflecting dedication to governance and strategic oversight.

The retention of Mr. Rodgers positions Enphase Energy to navigate market challenges and enhance its global growth strategy, potentially leading to increased value for stockholders.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that Mr. Rodgers received less than 50% of the votes cast in the recent stockholder meeting, indicating potential concerns about his governance and effectiveness as a board member.

The Board's decision to retain Mr. Rodgers, despite his low support among shareholders, could be perceived as a disconnect between the Board and the interests of shareholders.

The mention of proxy voting guidelines related to over-boarding policies suggests that institutional investors may have significant reservations about the Board's composition and governance practices.

FAQ

Who is T.J. Rodgers in Enphase Energy?

T.J. Rodgers is a long-serving member of the Enphase Energy Board, recognized for his technical expertise and strategic insight.

Why did Enphase Energy retain T.J. Rodgers?

The Board unanimously supported Rodgers due to his domain expertise and contributions since 2017, despite recent voting challenges.

What experience does T.J. Rodgers bring to the Board?

Rodgers has extensive experience in semiconductors, batteries, and power electronics, benefiting Enphase's innovation and leadership.

How long has T.J. Rodgers served on Enphase's Board?

Rodgers has been on the Board since 2017, demonstrating a strong commitment with perfect attendance since 2024.

What are Enphase Energy’s main products?

Enphase Energy specializes in microinverter-based solar and battery systems, providing comprehensive solutions for energy management.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ENPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ENPH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ENPH Insider Trading Activity

$ENPH insiders have traded $ENPH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THURMAN J RODGERS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,125,700

BADRINARAYANAN KOTHANDARAMAN (President & CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $185,390

MANDY YANG (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,319 shares for an estimated $83,519

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of $ENPH stock to their portfolio, and 497 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ENPH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENPH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 7 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/13/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/13/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENPH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENPH forecast page.

$ENPH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENPH recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ENPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $28.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $53.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $31.11 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $49.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $58.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $33.0 on 04/23/2025

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Enphase Energy, Inc.



(NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that its Board of Directors, excluding Thurman John (T.J.) Rodgers, unanimously voted to retain Mr. Rodgers as a member of the Board of Directors. The decision followed a recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, also conducted without Mr. Rodgers’ participation, in accordance with Enphase Energy’s Corporate Governance Guidelines.





Based upon data analysis and discussion and input from investors, the Board believes that Mr. Rodgers received less than 50% of the votes cast in the recent stockholder meeting primarily due to proxy voting guidelines related to over-boarding policies at several of Enphase Energy’s largest institutional stockholders. Following a thorough review, the Board unanimously reaffirms its strong support for Mr. Rodgers, who has served with distinction on the Board since 2017. Mr. Rodgers is an indispensable force on the Board, as demonstrated by the following:







Significant domain expertise: deep knowledge across semiconductors, batteries, and power electronics – disciplines critical to Enphase’s continued innovation and leadership



Significant domain expertise: deep knowledge across semiconductors, batteries, and power electronics – disciplines critical to Enphase’s continued innovation and leadership



Unique technical and industry experience: founder and long-time CEO of Cypress Semiconductor



Unique technical and industry experience: founder and long-time CEO of Cypress Semiconductor



Direct solar and battery storage experience: former Director of SunPower, FTC Solar, Inc., and Bloom Energy Corporation; current Director of Enovix Corporation; and current CEO and Director of Complete Solaria, Inc.



Direct solar and battery storage experience: former Director of SunPower, FTC Solar, Inc., and Bloom Energy Corporation; current Director of Enovix Corporation; and current CEO and Director of Complete Solaria, Inc.



Strategic and operational impact: unmatched technical network and strategic acumen



Strategic and operational impact: unmatched technical network and strategic acumen



Alignment with stockholders: personal investment and significant equity stake in Enphase Energy



Alignment with stockholders: personal investment and significant equity stake in Enphase Energy



Commitment: perfect attendance at all Board and Committee meetings since 2024; 97% since 2017



Commitment: perfect attendance at all Board and Committee meetings since 2024; 97% since 2017



Location synergy: efficient board oversight resulting from the three companies on which Mr. Rodgers serves on the Board being headquartered in the same city















“T.J. has been a cornerstone of our Board since 2017, bringing unmatched strategic depth, technical insight, and a relentless focus on execution,” said Steve Gomo, chair of the board at Enphase Energy. “His leadership has helped guide Enphase Energy through pivotal periods of transformation and growth. The Board and I are confident that his continued service is critical as we advance our mission, expand globally, and deliver lasting value to our stockholders.”





“T.J. combines deep technical expertise with strategic clarity and operational discipline,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “He is a trusted advisor and a key contributor to many of our most important decisions. As we continue to innovate and scale, his experience and commitment will be vital to driving long-term value for our customers and stockholders.”





The Board remains committed to strong governance and ensuring that Enphase Energy benefits from experienced, engaged, and forward-thinking leadership. With T.J. Rodgers’ continued service, Enphase Energy believes it is well-positioned to navigate current market challenges and its next phase of innovation and global growth, while continuing to deliver exceptional value to its customers, partners, and stockholders over the long term.







About Enphase Energy, Inc.







Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 81.5 million microinverters, and approximately 4.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit





https://investor.enphase.com





.





©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at



https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines



are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to its continued innovation, scale, long-term value and global growth. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.







Contact:







Zach Freedman





Enphase Energy, Inc.





Investor Relations







ir@enphaseenergy.com







This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.