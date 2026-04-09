Enphase Energy (BIT:1ENPH) Price Target Increased by 10.37% to 39.13

The average one-year price target for Enphase Energy (BIT:1ENPH) has been revised to €39.13 / share. This is an increase of 10.37% from the prior estimate of €35.45 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €18.99 to a high of €77.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.49% from the latest reported closing price of €28.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an decrease of 504 owner(s) or 51.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ENPH is 0.06%, an increase of 46.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.96% to 125,683K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 3,999K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing an increase of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ENPH by 26.32% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,963K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,086K shares , representing an increase of 22.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ENPH by 78.40% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,688K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Holocene Advisors holds 3,447K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 98.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ENPH by 4,983.49% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,159K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares , representing an increase of 26.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ENPH by 20.03% over the last quarter.

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