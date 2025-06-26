$ENPH stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ENPH stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $301,746,078 of trading volume.

$ENPH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ENPH:

$ENPH insiders have traded $ENPH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THURMAN J RODGERS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,125,700

BADRINARAYANAN KOTHANDARAMAN (President & CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $185,390

MANDY YANG (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,319 shares for an estimated $83,519

$ENPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of $ENPH stock to their portfolio, and 497 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ENPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ENPH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$ENPH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENPH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 7 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/13/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/13/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

$ENPH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENPH recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ENPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $28.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $53.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $31.11 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $49.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $58.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $33.0 on 04/23/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

