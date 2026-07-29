ENPH Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Storage-Led Recovery

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto frame storage, financing and commercial expansion as the main bridges to renewed growth.

The company reported earnings of 46 cents per share on revenues of $291.9 million.

Enphase Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Enphase Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote

Management remained cautious on near-term U.S. residential demand but pointed to improving sell-through, stronger European battery adoption and a widening product pipeline.

ENPH Guides to Sequential Growth

President and CEO Badri Kothandaraman said third-quarter revenues are expected between $290 million and $320 million, with the midpoint implying about 5% sequential growth.

The outlook includes roughly $75 million of safe harbor revenues and battery shipments of 130 to 150 megawatt hours. Management said the company was more than 70% booked to the midpoint.

Kothandaraman expects global sell-through to rise 10% sequentially, although Enphase plans to modestly under ship demand to reduce slightly elevated microinverter channel inventory.

Enphase Sees U.S. Demand Stabilizing

U.S. revenues declined 3% sequentially in the second quarter, while U.S. sell-through fell 7%. Excluding one-time first-quarter orders, sell-through was approximately flat.

Kothandaraman said third-party permit and upstream sales indicators improved in June, while Enphase’s Solargraf platform showed higher proposal activity in the second quarter.

In Q&A, a Goldman Sachs analyst pressed management on why shipments would trail improving demand. Kothandaraman said the roughly $15 million under-shipment assumption reflects caution and channel discipline rather than a weaker sell-through forecast.

ENPH Leans on Europe and Batteries

European revenues increased 35% sequentially, while sell-through rose 30%, supported by solar and battery growth across the Netherlands, France and Germany.

Kothandaraman highlighted a battery-led model built around self-consumption, direct homeowner marketing and Enphase’s installed base. Battery activations rose about 102% sequentially in the Netherlands and 34% in France.

A Craig-Hallum analyst asked about battery demand elasticity. Kothandaraman said pricing is only one lever, alongside homeowner events, lead conversion, utility-qualified meter collars and financing programs that support higher battery attachment.

Enphase Expands Financing and Safe Harbor

Propel, a third-party ownership offering distributed through Greentech Renewables, has expanded to six states and about 290 participating installers.

Kothandaraman said originations are running near 200 per week, with roughly 75% battery attachment. SolSource aims to reach 12 states in the third quarter and 500 weekly originations by year-end.

Enphase has executed about $1.1 billion of safe harbor agreements year to date. Management expects Physical Work Test-related revenues to begin in 2028 and develop roughly linearly as projects are installed.

ENPH Broadens Its Product Road Map

Management expects initial shipments of the fifth-generation IQ Battery G5 in the fourth quarter. The stackable platform is designed for 50% higher energy density and about 40% lower cost per kilowatt hour than the fourth-generation product.

The company also began shipping its IQ9S-3P commercial microinverter and expects U.S. small-commercial revenues of approximately $10 million in the third quarter.

Kothandaraman positioned commercial solar, the planned IQ Vault battery and bidirectional EV charging as adjacent growth areas that extend Enphase beyond residential systems.

Enphase Advances the IQ SST Opportunity

The IQ solid-state transformer remained the call’s longest-term strategic focus. Management is targeting a fully working system later in 2026, customer pilots in 2027 and commercial shipments in 2028.

Kothandaraman said several customer discussions have progressed to RFI and RFP stages, representing potential multi-gigawatt demand. The platform targets direct conversion of medium-voltage AC to 800-volt DC for AI data centers.

In Q&A, management emphasized sub-millisecond response time, modular redundancy, U.S. manufacturing and a flexible architecture as differentiators. Executives avoided specific pricing or margin targets.

ENPH Maintains a Cautious Growth Posture

The call balanced near-term discipline with broader expansion. Management’s immediate priorities are healthier channel inventory, higher battery volumes, European conversion and financing-led U.S. demand.

At the same time, Enphase is investing in commercial energy systems and data center power infrastructure, extending its GaN-based technology platform into larger markets.

What Zacks Signals Say About Enphase

Enphase currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term earnings estimate revision outlook. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Its Value Score of D, Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of F point to weak style characteristics.

Zacks Style Scores work best alongside the Rank, with A or B grades preferred. The current combination warrants caution, though the Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates following the just-reported results.





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