ENPH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.61, changing hands as low as $124.16 per share. Enphase Energy Inc. shares are currently trading down about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENPH's low point in its 52 week range is $37.81 per share, with $229.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.35. The ENPH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

