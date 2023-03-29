Markets
ENVX

Enovix Up 12% Following Deal With Malaysia's YBS International Berhad

March 29, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of lithium-ion batteries maker Enovix Corporation (ENVX) are rising more than 12% Wednesday morning after the company announced manufacturing partnership with YBS International Berhad, a Malaysia-based investment holding company.

As per the Letter of Intent signed between the companies, Enovix will locate Fab-2, its high-volume manufacturing facility, in an existing YBS building located in Penang, Malaysia. Further, YBS is expected to take a significant financial stake in the first manufacturing line at Fab-2.

"Establishing Enovix Malaysia, building the team and collaborating with YBS helps lay the groundwork that will enable us to bring our advanced silicon batteries to market and meet our strong customer demand," said Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix.

ENVX is at $12.62. It has traded in the range of $6.50-$26.30 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.