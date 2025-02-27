Enovix Unusual Options Activity For February 27

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENVX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Enovix. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $379,224, and 5 are calls, amounting to $189,826.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $20.0 for Enovix over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Enovix stands at 4880.62, with a total volume reaching 1,908.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Enovix, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Enovix Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.45 $4.35 $4.35 $13.00 $130.0K 521 158 ENVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.35 $4.25 $4.25 $13.00 $116.8K 1.1K 1 ENVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.55 $3.45 $3.45 $12.00 $103.1K 3.1K 1 ENVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.66 $2.43 $2.43 $11.00 $44.2K 10 227 ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.82 $1.58 $1.65 $17.00 $41.2K 25.9K 250

About Enovix

Enovix Corp is engaged in the business of advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. It is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable the widespread utilization of renewable energy.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Enovix, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Enovix Currently trading with a volume of 3,156,434, the ENVX's price is down by -4.05%, now at $9.24. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. Expert Opinions on Enovix

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $30. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum persists with their Buy rating on Enovix, maintaining a target price of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Enovix, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.