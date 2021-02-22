US Markets
Enovix to go public via $1.13 billion SPAC deal

Tiyashi Datta
Enovix Corp said on Monday it had agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, valuing the 3D silicon lithium-ion battery maker at $1.13 billion, including debt.

