Enovix to go public via $1.13 billion SPAC deal

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Enovix Corp said on Monday it had agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp RSVA.O, valuing the 3D silicon lithium-ion battery maker at $1.13 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

