Enovix To Buy Korean Battery Manufacturer Routejade

September 20, 2023 — 05:08 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Enovix Corporation (ENVX), Wednesday announced the acquisition of privately-held Routejade, an established Korean battery manufacturer, in a stock-and-cash deal.

The total consideration is for about 6.2 million shares of Enovix common stock and $16.5 million in cash assuming purchase of 100% of Routejade.

The acquisition provides Enovix with vertical integration of electrode coating and battery pack manufacturing while adding an established lithium-ion battery business with factories in Korea, along with complementary products, customers, and suppliers. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 and be immediately accretive.

Stocks mentioned

