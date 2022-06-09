Enovix Stock Gains 43%, Insider Trades Hinted at it

On May 24, TipRanks, leveraging its proprietary Insider Trading Activity Tool, highlighted that top insiders bought Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX) stock. Since then, Enovix stock has surged 43%.

For context, Enovix director and chairman of the board, Thurman Rodgers (holding more than a 10% stake), bought ENVX shares worth $3.56 million. Moreover, its chief legal officer, Edward Hejlek, and another director, Daniel McCranie, acquired ENVX stock worth $89,900 and $268,500.

It’s worth noting that corporate insiders keep buying and selling stocks, and in most cases, such transactions have no impact on stock prices. However, for Enovix, these trades came in the form of an Informative Buy. This is important as these transactions are done with an insider’s own capital, signaling greater confidence in the prospects of the company.

Another key trigger for Enovix is that it is inching closer to recognizing its first product revenue in Q2. In a letter to its shareholders, Enovix stated that it had begun production for a tech company, which would lead to its first product revenue in Q2.

Bottom Line

To reiterate, corporate insiders buy or sell stocks for various reasons, and it doesn’t necessarily result in notable price movement. However, keeping an eye on corporate insiders’ trades amplifies the odds of beating the broader market, especially if the transactions are an Informative Buy or Sell.

While insider trades are always made public through Securities and Exchange Commission disclosures, keeping a tab on them is tough. Coming to investors’ rescue, TipRanks’ proprietary tools like Insiders’ Hot Stocks and Top 25 Corporate Insiders make it easy to make informed investment strategies for a potential gain.

As for Enovix, its stock has gained about 43%, but it is still down about 66% from its 52-week high. Along with insiders, ENVX stock has positive indicators from hedge funds and retail investors who have been accumulating its stock.

Overall, ENVX stock has an outperform Smart Score of 9 out of 10. Moreover, Enovix sports a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four Buy recommendations. Moreover, the average price target of $33 implies 144.6% upside potential.

