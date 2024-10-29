Enovix, smartphone OEM execute development pact for mass production in 2025

Enovix (ENVX) announced that it executed a development agreement with a global smartphone OEM with top five market share in China. Under the terms of the agreement and subject to applicable milestones, the companies will develop a 100% active silicon anode battery customized for specific smartphone models targeted for launch in Q4 2025.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ENVX:
- Enovix reports Q3 EPS (17c), consensus (20c)
- Enovix sees Q4 EPS (21c)-(15c), consensus (20c)
- Enovix options imply 15.4% move in share price post-earnings
- Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Enovix price target lowered to $15 from $18 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.