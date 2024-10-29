Enovix, smartphone OEM execute development pact for mass production in 2025

Enovix (ENVX) announced that it executed a development agreement with a global smartphone OEM with top five market share in China. Under the terms of the agreement and subject to applicable milestones, the companies will develop a 100% active silicon anode battery customized for specific smartphone models targeted for launch in Q4 2025.

