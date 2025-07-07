Enovix Posts Narrower Loss In Q2; Revenue Up 98%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Enovix (ENVX) posted a preliminary second quarter GAAP net loss attributable to Enovix of $43.3 million compared to a loss of $115.9 million, prior year. GAAP net loss per share was $0.22 compared to a loss of $0.67. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to shareholders was $28.4 million compared to a loss of $24.9 million. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.15 compared to a loss of $0.14. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.17, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $21.4 million, from a loss of $26.4 million, a year ago.

Revenue was $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, nearly doubled from the second quarter of 2024, driven by customer demand across multiple end markets.

"This marks our fifth straight quarter exceeding the midpoint of guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA," said Raj Talluri, CEO.

Shares of Enovix are up 9% in pre-market trade on Monday.

