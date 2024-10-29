Enovix options imply 15.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Enovix (ENVX) is normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 15.4%, or $1.67, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 15.2%.
