Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) delivers shareholders favorable 45% return over 1 year, surging 52% in the last week alone

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) share price is up 45% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 12% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! We'll need to follow Enovix for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Enovix investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

Enovix wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:ENVX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Enovix stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Enovix shareholders have gained 45% over the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 141% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Enovix has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

