Enovix (ENVX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Enovix Corporation ENVX is slated to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 20.83%. It also delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.29%.

Factors to Note

Thanks to growing demand for its batteries, Enovix has been receiving solid orders for its battery cells in recent quarters. This, along with the company’s continued operational improvements in its first production line, must have enabled it to manufacture and thereby ship more battery cells to its customers.

Enovix Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Enovix Corporation price-eps-surprise | Enovix Corporation Quote

Such solid product shipment can be expected to have bolstered its third-quarter top-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENVX’s revenues is pegged at $0.18 million, indicating a massive improvement from the year-ago quarter’s level of $0.01 million.

With the company ramping up its engineering and manufacturing operations to meet the customer demand, hire experts as well as continue to invest in additional plant and equipment for product development, prototype building and battery testing, we may expect it to have incurred high operating expenses in the third quarter. This, in turn, is likely to have impacted its bottom-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 24 cents per share, implying a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 15 cents.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Enovix this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Earnings ESP: ENVX’s Earnings ESP is +8.33%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Enovix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three other companies from the same sector you may want to consider, as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Delek US Holdings DK currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Delek’s third-quarter sales is pegged at $3.96 billion.

The consensus estimate for third-quarter earnings is pinned at $1.29 per share. DK delivered an earnings surprise of 51.52% in the last four reported quarter.

Crescent Energy Company CRGY currently has an Earnings ESP of +30.52% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crecent Energy’s third-quarter sales implies a decline of 34.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

CRGY delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 177.30%. The consensus estimate for third-quarter earnings is pinned at 26 cents per share.

Devon Energy DVN currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $4.03 billion, indicating a decline of 25.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The consensus estimate for third-quarter earnings is pinned at $1.55 per share. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 0.78%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.